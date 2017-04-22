Stop & Shop issues recall of Atkins Burrito & Lay’s Potato Chips

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop has issued voluntary recalls for two products on Saturday.

An Atkins burrito and a certain types of Lay’s potato chips have been recalled.

The Atkins chicken with cheese and bean burrito has been removed from sale. The packages are mislabeled and contain an egg and sausage burrito product, which contains egg and soy, which are known allergens. They are not declared on the product label.

The product is safe to consume for people who do not suffer from egg or soy allergies.

The product included in the recall is a 6 oz. Atkins chicken with cheese and bean burrito in a plastic package. The UPC code is 63748000989 with a Best

By date of Dec. 19, 2017 and an establishment number of P-17644 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Following a recall from Frito Lay, Stop & Shop Supermarkets have removed select Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips from sale due to a potential Salmonella contamination in the jalapeno seasoning.

The following products are included in this recall:

Frito Lay 2 Go Bold Mix, 18.4 oz., UPC 2840064666 with a “use by” date of June 20 or prior

Lays Kettle Cooked Variety Pack, 10.2 oz., UPC 2840062930 with a “use by” date of June 20 or prior

Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 2.75 oz., UPC 2840043783 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior

Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 13.5 oz., UPC 2840063218 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior

Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 8 oz., UPC 2840037185 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior

So far, Stop & Shop has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which is one of the most common bacterial foodbourne illnesses. It can be life-threatening, especially for those with weak immune systems such as infants, the elderly and people with HIV infections or who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased either product should discard any unused portions and should bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.