Study tips to ace final exams

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With finals right around the corner parents want to make sure their kids are set up to finish the school year on a positive note by acing their final exams. This morning Michelle Sagalyn, CEO and founder of Sucessful Study Skills 4 Students, stopped by our studio to talk about setting personal and academic goals for the remainder of the school year.

If acing finals is one of them, here’s a good way how – learn how to take quizzes, and what to do after.

1. Do you know how to prepare:

Cramming is the worst way to prepare for quizzes, tests and exams.

Thorough preparation is one of the essential ingredients to success in school,

Spend time reviewing and understanding your notes, readings, and past homework assignments a little every day.

Time spent preparing will ensure that you will almost always do well on quizzes.

2. Do you know how to follow directions before:

Paying attention to the teacher’s instructions will help you study and prepare before

the quiz. When will it be?

What material will be covered?

Will it be a multiple choice, or something else, such as an essay.

These are questions you should get answered to aid in your preparation.

3. Do you know how to follow directions during:

Taking quizzes tells you how well you follow directions, and helps illuminate whether you need to develop that skill further.

Following the directions during the quiz can make or break your end result.

Are you taking the time to thoroughly read the directions?

Did you “explain” when the question asked you to “analyze”? Slow down and carefully read the quiz instructions as these are critical skills that will help you do well on upcoming tests.

4. Do you know what to do after a quiz

Ask yourself what could be the reason for your incorrect or incomplete quiz answers.

Did you simply forget the answers?

Or not know them altogether?

Was it just carelessness?

Reach out to your teacher to get clarity and support.

Quizzes are a lot more helpful than one might think because they provide insight into future tests and finals. Quizzes provide opportunities to gage whether or not you know the material, help you pinpoint the areas that need more attention, help determine if instructions were followed, and what extra support might be needed. The best thing about quizzes is that they don’t count as heavily as other graded assessments, which means that there is ample opportunity to regroup to do better the next time.

For more information go to S4StudySkills.com/WTNH