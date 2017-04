NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Take your daughters and sons to work day is coming up this Thursday, April 27th.

To celebrate, we had Chef James Colon from Olive Garden in Orange stop by our studio with his daughters, Emilia and Aubrey, to make some kid-friendly dishes.

To learn how to make mini-pizzas and what Chef Colon calls an ‘Italian quesadilla’ check out the video posted above.