Westbrook hosts Bottle It Up!

By Published: Updated:
Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital (file).

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Bottle It Up! is holding its first annual Community Bottle drive. The organization collects .05 CT redeemable bottles and cans then donates all proceeds to the Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital “Closer to Free Fund”.

It’s a local charitable organization founded by 14-year-old Matthew Scotella, and his brothers Andrew and James as a way to help Matthew grieve when at 9-years-old he lost his beloved 4th grade teacher to cancer.

Since then, Matthew himself was diagnosed with cancer. Now organizers are trying to support Matthew, the foundation, and continue the battle to put a cap on cancer to find a cure.

If you’d like to take part in the Community Bottle Drive it will be held from April 23rd through April 29th at the Westbrook Town Hall. There will be dumpsters placed on the property for people to drop off their bottles and cans.

On Saturday April 29th, they will have volunteers on-site to take the bottles and redeem them. Plus, there will be free food provided by Hummel’s Hot Dogs, Cohen’s Bagels, and Dunkin Donuts.
You can also check out baked goods, door prizes, raffles, and free food.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s