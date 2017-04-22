Westbrook hosts Bottle It Up!

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Bottle It Up! is holding its first annual Community Bottle drive. The organization collects .05 CT redeemable bottles and cans then donates all proceeds to the Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital “Closer to Free Fund”.

It’s a local charitable organization founded by 14-year-old Matthew Scotella, and his brothers Andrew and James as a way to help Matthew grieve when at 9-years-old he lost his beloved 4th grade teacher to cancer.

Since then, Matthew himself was diagnosed with cancer. Now organizers are trying to support Matthew, the foundation, and continue the battle to put a cap on cancer to find a cure.

If you’d like to take part in the Community Bottle Drive it will be held from April 23rd through April 29th at the Westbrook Town Hall. There will be dumpsters placed on the property for people to drop off their bottles and cans.

On Saturday April 29th, they will have volunteers on-site to take the bottles and redeem them. Plus, there will be free food provided by Hummel’s Hot Dogs, Cohen’s Bagels, and Dunkin Donuts.

You can also check out baked goods, door prizes, raffles, and free food.