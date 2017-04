BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The funeral for Aaron Hernandez will be held on Monday in his hometown of Bristol.

The body of the former NFL star turned killer arrived at O’Brien Funeral Saturday afternoon.

The funeral there will be private, by invite only.

The service is expected to impact traffic in the area.

Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Route 72 and East Main Street starting at 10:30 on Monday morning. Bristol Police expect it to reopen by 4:00 p.m.