Campbell’s Soup issues chicken soup recall

(WTNH) — Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens on Sunday.

The products contain milk, which is a known allergen. The milk is not declared on the product’s label.

The chicken with whole grain pasta soup items were produced on February 13, 2017.

The following product is subject to the recall:

18.6 oz cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” soup with a Best By date of February 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the cans.

The problem was discovered on April 20 when multiple consumers complained of the wrong product inside of the soup cans. The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contains “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

So far, the company has not received any reports of reactions from consumption of the product.

People who have purchased this item are urged to not consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.