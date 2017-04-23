Fire in Hartford displaces 20 residents



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in the Capitol City on Sunday has left nine families residents with no place to live.

According to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz, the fire department was called to a fire on Wethersfield Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Reports says that when emergency crews arrived on site flames were observed coming from the third floor of the building.

First responders rescued at least seven people by ladder after noticing residents hanging out of the building’s windows when the arrived on scene. Hartford Police Officers Heimerdinger and Maldonado, and Wilson were among the first to arrive on scene and after hearing tenants calling out for help entered the building and extricated as many residents as they possibly could.

Officers evacuated as many residents as possible, before conditions became too extreme. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and reported that everybody was able to escape the building.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns with an additional three residents received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Police officers Wilson and Maldonado were transported to Hartford Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to the Red Cross, 17 adults and three children have been displaced because of the fire and will be housed in hotels or temporary housing for the time being.

The Hartford Fire Department says the investigation, but according to Hartford Police they were informed that the fire was started by a tenant smoking a cigarette near hair products.

Nothing short of HEROIC efforts by HPD and HFD today. Literally saving lives🙏🏽 Read the HPD Officer’s report. #CityCops #VarsityTeam HPD HFD pic.twitter.com/ApJirJmT86 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 23, 2017

