Fire in Hartford displaces multiple residents

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in the Capitol City on Sunday has left multiple residents with no place to live.

According to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz, the fire department was called to a fire on Wethersfield Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

First responders rescued two people through windows. Those two people were seen hanging out of windows when firefighters arrived. The rest of the people in the building were able to get out on their own.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns. There is no word if any one else suffered injuries.

Officials believe upwards of 20 people have been displaced from the fire, but they have not released an exact count.

The displaced will be housed in hotels or temporary housing for the time being.

The Hartford Fire Department says the investigation is ongoing.

