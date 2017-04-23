Guilford’s Roses for Autism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Autism awareness month in April highlighted the critical need for career training for young adults with autism. This morning, roses for autism, a Guilford nonprofit flower farm , stopped by the studio to talk about how the program provides valuable employment skills and job placement assistance.

Below are some points highlighted in the interview, which you can watch above:

What is Roses for Autism?

Non-profit social enterprise whose mission is to foster meaningful employment for individuals with Autism.

Since 2009, Roses for Autism at the historic 38-acre Pinchbeck Farm in Guilford, has been growing and selling a variety of fresh cut flowers including roses, lilies, and Gerbera daisies.

Proceeds from flower sales and new perfume fund scholarships and career training for transition age students with Autism.

Why is a program like yours so important?

Autism Spectrum Differences are diagnosed in 1 in 68 children in the U.S.

Unfortunately, a large majority of individuals on the Autism spectrum do not have access to job training programs.

Once these individuals reach adulthood, the unemployment and underemployment rate is nearly 88%.

Children receive social services support until 12th grade, then those who do not transition into either work or postsecondary education have difficulty finding and accessing those same services.

Many reports about Autism refer to this as the ‘services cliff’.

Our program helps young adults with Autism discover their unique strengths and learn the skills necessary to obtain meaningful employment and achieve their goals.

The comprehensive curriculum offers individualized instruction in social dynamics, research and technology skills, real world academics, life skills, and career training.

Even after they complete our program staff members check in on them. For example, we are coaching one young man to be an effective supervisor after he

decided to pursue a management career at his job at Walgreens.

Do you sell any other products in addition to flowers?

Yes, we have our very own perfume called Ardent Rose made from the farm’s extremely fragrant Lavande rose.

Unlike roses imported from other countries that have been bred to last longer at the expense of their scent, roses grown at the Roses for Autism farm are still wonderfully aromatic.

Bedoukian Research in Danbury helped us create the scent.

A 1.7fl glass bottle of Ardent Rose is packaged in a lovely light pink box with a hand-tied pink ribbon for $42.99 with free shipping.

What specific programs benefit from the sales of Ardent Rose?

Revenue generated by sales of the perfume will support ongoing program operations at the Roses for Autism greenhouse, and the expansion of our scholarship program.

We have helped over 100 individuals with Autism achieve meaningful employment and personal success.

We have created a Sensory Garden that will open in June.

A sensory garden can be therapeutic and educational for a variety of individuals especially those with disabilities that affect their sensory responses as is the case with Autism.

The garden includes all seven senses: sight, smell, touch, hearing, taste, vestibular and proprioception.

The flowers provide visual and olfactory stimulation and smell while the herb garden provides oral sensation.

We use various path way materials for touch such as pebbles and walking stones, benches for reflection along with bird houses and wind chimes to stimulate hearing.

Where can we buy the flowers and perfume?

Both are available at the farm’s Guilford Retail Store and on our website RosesForAutism.com.

Order early for Mother’s Day.

We will deliver flowers in the local area and can ship anywhere in the U.S.

Go to RosesForAutism.com for more information