NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people are gathering at Lighthouse Point Park on Sunday to Walk Against Hunger. All of it is to raise support for the Connecticut Food Bank.

If you want to help out, registration starts at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven.

The walk begins at 2 p.m.

It is free to register. Walkers who raise at least $30 will get a free Walk Against Hunger t-shirt.