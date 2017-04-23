Much Better Weather Today

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

We’re expecting much better weather today! Finally the sunshine has returned. The rain and clouds from yesterday have moved offshore and we’re looking at wall to wall sunshine for today and most of tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon will make it into the low to mid 60s! It will certainly feel nice after that awful weather we had yesterday.

A few passing clouds overnight tonight but temperatures drop like a rock! If you thought this morning was cold, temperatures will likely be a few degrees colder by the time you wake up Monday morning. We’ll be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sun returns Monday but clouds will be on the increase during the late afternoon and early evening ahead of more rain that’s in the forecast for Tuesday.

Tuesday is looking like a washout. It’s also going to be raw with a breeze and temps only in the 50s. Not the best day. The rain will depart early on Wednesday and quiet weather returns Wednesday afternoon and lasts into Thursday. Temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s. We’re expecting more rain for Friday with the passing of a front 😦

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

