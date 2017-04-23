Splurge or save? Navigating the hottest spring trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Often times we are unsure whether to splurge on hot items or save our money by shopping around.

This morning, blogger Nicole Charles from The Green Robe stopped by our studio to help us navigate this topic.

Go to department stores to find similar items you love from the designers for a steal and splurge when you just have to have it.

You can watch the interview above to learn more about which spring accessories you can get for a steal or a splurge.

To see more of Nicole’s blog posts go to TheGreenRobe.com