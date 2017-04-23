Torrington Police identify victim in untimely death

Updated: 9:00 p.m. on 4/23/17

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police have identified 79-year-old Phyllis Gervais as the victim of the untimely death from Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 63 Cider Mill Crossing at approximately 4:15 a.m. on the morning of April 22 for the report of an unresponsive female The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Unit was later called to assist with processing the crime.

Torrington detectives are conducting an investigation in Gervais’ death and have said this is an isolated incident.

The cause and manner of death is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department to assist with the active investigation.

