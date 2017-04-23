Torrington Police investigate untimely death

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police were investigating an untimely death on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Cider Mill Crossing at approximately 4:15 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive person. The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Unit was later called to assist with processing the crime.

The investigation is ongoing and officers believe it will continue on into the night.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

