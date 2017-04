BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers have found a missing hiker in High Rock State Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the Beacon Falls Fire Department and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were assisting in the search.

Troopers say there was only one hiker missing, but they did not release the hiker’s identity.

