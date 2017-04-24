1 dead, 1 seriously injured in New Fairfield crash

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was killed and another person was seriously injured after their car caught fire in a New Fairfield crash on Sunday.

State police say just before 1 a.m., a Ford F-1 was traveling southbound on Route 39 when it lost control and collided with a utility pole. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger, identified as 45-year-old Victor Declet Jr., was taken to Danbury Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on the cause of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.