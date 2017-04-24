Arrest made in connection with Ledyard High School Instagram threats

By Published:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest has been made Monday after eight Ledyard High School students were put on a “hit list” on social media last week.

Police say on Saturday evening, detectives solved the Ledyard High School “Instagram Threat” case after identifying the juvenile responsible for it. The juvenile, who was not identified because of their age, was charged with breach of peace and and threatening.

There was an extra police presence at the school on Friday after two Instagram accounts seemed to target Ledyard High School students.

The one causing the most concern was an Instagram account lhs_shooter, which named eight students, one guy and one girl from each grade. Another account was opened under the name Ledyard.killer.

The suspect is expected to appear in Juvenile Court in Waterford. It’s unclear if the person arrested is a student at the school.

