Ask the Lawyer: Wrongful death lawsuit in Stamford, Aaron Hernandez

(WTNH) — In this Ask the Lawyer segment, we talk about two different topics with New Haven-based attorney Tara Knight. We talk about the wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Stamford in a Christmas fire from 2011 and the possibility that a Massachusetts law may be able to reverse Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction now that he’s dead.

Jury selection is set to begin this week in the wrongful death lawsuit from a fire on Christmas morning back in 2011 where three children and their grandparents were killed. The house was under renovation. Lawyers will argue that the city of Stamford failed to properly inspect those renovations. They also will say the city destroyed evidence by tearing down the house a day after the fire.

Funeral services for Aaron Hernandez were held on Monday. Hernandez hanged himself last week. He was charged with murder, but because that was being appealed, how likely is it that a Massachusetts law may reverse that conviction now that he’s dead?