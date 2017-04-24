Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary

By Published:
Workers go through the debris of the collapsed L'Ambiance plaza building, Apr. 23, 1987.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- The city of Bridgeport will remember the lives lost in the L’Ambiance Plaza collapse thirty years ago Monday.

Twenty-eight construction workers were killed when the 16 story residential complex collapsed at the corner of Washington Avenue and Coleman Street on April 23, 1987. Investigators later ruled that the collapse was the result of faulty lift slab construction.

At 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a wreath will be laid at the L’Ambiance Plaza Memorial in the park on Golden Hill Street. Mayor Joseph Ganim and a number of the state’s labor leaders, in addition to family members, are expected to be in attendance.

