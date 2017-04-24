City of New Haven celebrates 379th birthday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will celebrate 379 Years of Tradition, Innovation and Idealism on April 24th. The people of New Haven will get the opportunity to reflect on the city’s many milestones.

New Haven was a founding city of the United States, and it has the oldest city green in the nation.

New Haven City Hall will also mark some recent achievements, such as pharmaceutical research, transportation, and the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

This year, Mayor Toni Harp will also recognize some “firsts” for the Elm City, including:

  • The arrival of the city’s semi-professional soccer team The Elm City Express this summer
  • The launch of three self-guided walking tour books celebrating three of New Haven’s most storied neighborhoods: Lower Dixwell, Wooster Square and Downtown.
  • The launch of Espejismo, an art installation that invites its audience to reflect on the perspectives of others and share personal thoughts about seeing and being seen.
  • The upcoming signing of a formal Sister Cities Alliance with Changsha, the provincial Capital of Hunan in China, championed by The Yale-China Association.
  • The dedication of 3 murals depicting historical moments and “memory” of New Haven in City made possible by the family of Albert George.

The celebration will begin Monday at 4:15 p.m. at New Haven City Hall.

