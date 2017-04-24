Coyotes cause concerns in New London neighborhood

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Coyotes have been seen in the Lower Boulevard neighborhood for years at night time, during the day, and even in the morning. More recently though, concerns have grown because a little dog was seen carried away by one and then killed.

Resident Michelle Monroe showed News 8 video of a coyote walking around her yard in the middle of the day. She’s seen it many times.

“He just sat there scratched himself. Just like a local dog,” said Monroe. “He’s very comfortable.”

That comfort is causing concern.

“We look out the kitchen window and he’s just walking right down the middle of the street and maybe dip into someone’s backyard,” said Jonathan Burdick who lives just up the road from where a neighbor’s dog was taken by a coyote. He has cats and kids including a one-year-old daughter.

“It makes us kind of nervous with the coyotes out there during the day because she’s out there during the day so keep her close but it does make us very nervous about having her out,” said Burdick.

“Now I”m just afraid to even come out,” said Monroe.

She will be going to a community forum on coyotes Monday night at the Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School in New London. City leaders, police, and representatives from the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection will be there. She’s hoping the coyote can be trapped and moved but there may be more of them.

“During the summer, sometimes you hear the pups crying,” said Burdick. “So they’ve been around.”

“Coyotes been here right where we’re standing,” said Monroe.

Some believe the coyotes’ den is on the nearby abandoned Lighthouse Inn property which was recently bought by a developer.

“We kind of have to figure out how to share what we have I think between all of us,” said Burdick.

For the most part experts say coyotes will shy away from people. They’ll go the other way. But there have been a couple of people in this neighborhood who say they’ve been followed.