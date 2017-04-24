Cruisin’ Connecticut – Dine for Disaster Relief at The North House

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) —  News 8 is partnering with the American Red Cross for Giving Day on April 26th.

You can help one family by making a financial donation to the American Red Cross.A donations of $88.50 will help a family of three, provide a full day of immediate needs after a disaster.

The American Red Cross responds to about 64,000 disasters each year — the majority of those are home fires. Here in Connecticut, the American Red Cross responds to about two home fires each day.

The North House in Avon has been generous enough to donate 20% of their proceeds on April 25th to the American Red Cross Giving Day.

The original building that the restaurant is in, was built in 1757 and became popular during the 1920’s. The North House offers a seasonal New England menu, focusing on fresh, local ingredients.

Visit the North House: 1 Nod Road, Avon, CT 06001

20% of your lunch or dinner on April 25th will go to the American Red Cross.

Make a donation to the American Red Cross here.

