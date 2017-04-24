DeLauro pushes for feds to fund Long Island Sound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to make sure Long Island Sound continues to get adequate federal funding.

The democrat will be speaking at the Sound School in New Haven to talk about the Trump administration’s proposed budget. DeLauro is most concerned about specific environmental initiatives for the sound.

The event on Monday, April 24 in New Haven comes on the heels of Earth Day and several national marches for science held over the weekend.

That discussion is set to start 11 a.m. on South Water Street.