Elon Musk steps out in Australia with Amber Heard

By Published:
Amber Heard
FILE - In this April 12, 2016 file photo, Amber Heard attends the LA Premiere of "The Adderall Diaries" in Los Angeles. Heard was spotted spending time with billionaire Elon Musk in Australia on April 24, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

(AP)– Billionaire Elon Musk is getting close with actress Amber Heard.

The pair is shown in paparazzi photos zip-lining in Australia, where Heard is filming “Aquaman.”

Both Musk and Heard posted pictures to their Instagram accounts Monday showing Musk with lipstick on his cheek left behind from a kiss. Musk wrote on his post that he and Heard were dining with “Aquaman” director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

Heard and Johnny Depp settled a divorce last year.

