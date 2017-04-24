Faculty at CCSU votes no confidence

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The faculty at Central Connecticut State University voted 39 to 10. It’s a vote of no confidence in the Board of Regents.

David Blitz is a philosophy professor.

“It clearly expresses our dissatisfaction with seven years of the Board of Regents and their failed plans one after the other to reorganize at the expense of faculty staff and ultimately to the detriment of our students,” he said.

The revenue for the university system is shrinking with enrollment money down as well as state funding. Central Connecticut State University alone is facing a $6 million shortfall. The Board of Regents is saving $41 million by consolidating back room functions.

Maribel La Luz says the Board of Regents is trying to make up the budget shortfall without affecting learning.

“The consolidation that is being proposed right now does not impact students and does not impact faculty purposely because we need to focus on our core mission of teaching and learning and preserving that,” she said.

While faculty voted no confidence, they also voted overwhelmingly for a seat at the table. They want to be part of the process.

Professor Mary Collins says the vote of no confidence was not an easy one for her.

“There needs to be a more Democratic process. I think it’s a little early to give away one of the strongest ways we can take a stand, which is to vote no confidence, but I understand both points of view,” she said.

The faculty we talked to wondered about state leadership with the fact that Governor Malloy has given notice and won’t be here in 18 months.

Michael Gendron thinks a lot of damage could be done in that 18 months that could be irreversible.

“[The] whole game could change in 18 months. I have questions about putting something through of this magnitude in that short of a period of time without the right public comment or interaction. It’s needed on something this big. It affects every tax payer in the state,” he said.

While CCSU is the first to cast a vote of no confidence, faculty members say they expect other schools just to do the same.