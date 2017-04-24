Fitbit data used as evidence in Ellington murder case

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Court papers show a popular fitness tracker called a Fitbit is a key piece of evidence in an Ellington murder case.

Richard Dabate, 40, was charged earlier this month with killing his wife, Connie, in December of 2015.

Court papers just released show data from Connie’s Fitbit, which records things like motion and heart rate. Connie’s Fitbit disproved Richard’s timeline of an intruder killing his wife.

Richard told police his wife was killed in a home invasion by a tall, obese man with a deep voice.

Police say Dabate had a pregnant mistress.