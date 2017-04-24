Funeral to be held for Aaron Hernandez in Bristol Monday

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– The football star turned convicted killer Aaron Hernandez will be laid to rest on Monday morning. Investigators say he killed himself in Massachusetts prison.

Streets will be shut down as family and friends will gather in a private ceremony that is invitation only.

It wasn’t that long ago many in Bristol remember him playing football for Bristol Central High School. Then, going onto the University of Florida and eventually landing a multi-million dollar contract with the New England Patriots.

A look at the funeral home in #Bristol where the family of convicted killer & former NFL star Aaron Hernandez will be later today. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/2xB0lFoGcy — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) April 24, 2017

But all of this wave of success came to a screeching halt. In 2013 he was arrested and eventually convicted for killing Odin Lloyd. He was supposed to spend his life behind bars. But investigators say they found him hanging in a Massachusetts prison cell. An autopsy showed he committed suicide.

His attorney disputes this claim and then launched their own investigation into his death. Hernandez still has family and friends in Bristol. They have asked for privacy during this time. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, fiancé, and mother. He was 27-years-old.

If you travel in this area, be aware. Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Route 72 and East Main Street starting at 10:30 on Monday morning. Bristol police expect it to reopen by 4:00 p.m.