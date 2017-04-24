Funeral to be held for Aaron Hernandez in Bristol Monday

Aaron Hernandez
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez’s family is planning a private funeral for the former NFL star in his hometown in Bristol, Conn. A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday, April 22, that the service is set for Monday, April 24. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts early Wednesday, April 19. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– The football star turned convicted killer Aaron Hernandez will be laid to rest on Monday morning. Investigators say he killed himself in Massachusetts prison.

Streets will be shut down as family and friends will gather in a private ceremony that is invitation only.

It wasn’t that long ago many in Bristol remember him playing football for Bristol Central High School. Then, going onto the University of Florida and eventually landing a multi-million dollar contract with the New England Patriots.

But all of this wave of success came to a screeching halt. In 2013 he was arrested and eventually convicted for killing Odin Lloyd. He was supposed to spend his life behind bars. But investigators say they found him hanging in a Massachusetts prison cell. An autopsy showed he committed suicide.

His attorney disputes this claim and then launched their own investigation into his death. Hernandez still has family and friends in Bristol. They have asked for privacy during this time. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, fiancé, and mother. He was 27-years-old.

If you travel in this area, be aware. Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Route 72 and East Main Street starting at 10:30 on Monday morning. Bristol police expect it to reopen by 4:00 p.m.

