L.L. Bean moving to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — L.L. Bean is soon moving into New Haven. Yale University Properties announced Monday the plans at 272 Elm Street where construction is currently underway in a project to add graduate student housing to the community also.

The announcement was made Monday, complete with the Bootmobile, a truck, retro-fitted to look like a giant replica of L.L. Bean’s signature boot. Neighboring shop keepers are happy to hear about their newest neighbor, including the immediate neighbor, which will be competing directly with their own outdoor gear products.

“The more traffic downtown, the more traffic through the store, inside the store,” said Chris Mejias, general manager at Trailblazer/Denali.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in August 2016 for the graduate students apartments and two retail suites. Yale University Properties recently signed a lease with L.L. Bean to join The Shops at Yale in the Broadway Shopping District starting in the summer of 2018. It’s expected to generate 60 retail jobs.

