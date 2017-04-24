L.L. Bean moving to New Haven

Pictured are (from left) graduate students Elizabeth Salm, Elizabeth Mo, Nicholas Vincent, and Wendy Xiao; Graduate School Dean Lynn Cooley; President Peter Salovey; Secretary and Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews; Vice President for New Haven and State Affairs and Campus Development Bruce Alexander; graduate students Alex Zhang and Bryan Yoon; and Yale College Dean Jonathan Holloway. (Photo by Michael Marsland)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — L.L. Bean is soon moving into New Haven. Yale University Properties announced Monday the plans at 272 Elm Street where construction is currently underway in a project to add graduate student housing to the community also.

The announcement was made Monday, complete with the Bootmobile, a truck, retro-fitted to look like a giant replica of L.L. Bean’s signature boot. Neighboring shop keepers are happy to hear about their newest neighbor, including the immediate neighbor, which will be competing directly with their own outdoor gear products.

“The more traffic downtown, the more traffic through the store, inside the store,” said Chris Mejias, general manager at Trailblazer/Denali.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in August 2016 for the graduate students apartments and two retail suites. Yale University Properties recently signed a lease with L.L. Bean to join The Shops at Yale in the Broadway Shopping District starting in the summer of 2018. It’s expected to generate 60 retail jobs.

