Monroe School District debuts app to fight bullying, abuse

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — School kids in Monroe now have a new tool to fight bullying and other kinds of abuse.

The Monroe School District just started using a new app and website called Anonymous Alerts.

It lets students report incidents of bullying or other problems anonymously. They can even have anonymous conversations with principals or other school officials.

“There are opportunities within the program that allow students to identify themselves as well so we can respond to them and have a dialogue and that can happen either with their name or without their name,” _____ said.

School officials say even though the app is new, they have already been communicating with some students through it. Parents really seem to like the idea, the school district said.