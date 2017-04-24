More than 80 employers participate in Heroes 4 Hire Job & Career Fair

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 80 employers and service organizations are taking part in the Heroes 4 Hire Job and Career Fair on Tuesday.

It is the largest of it’s kind in New England. It will be at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium Ballroom at Rentschler Field in East Hartford from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Companies that are participating in the event include: Ensign Bickford Aerospace & Defense, General Dynamics Electric Boat, The Hartford, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mohegan Sun, RMS Sikorsky Aircraft, Stanley Black and Decker, Travelers, and Yarde Metals.

Businesses will be looking for veterans to fill positions that range from entry-level to technical, service, and management jobs. We urge everyone to arrive early, bring along plenty of résumés, and be prepared to talk with employers on the spot,” said said Terry Brennan, director of the Connecticut Department of Labor’s Office of Veterans’ Workforce Development.

The event is sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Labor, Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Travelers, CBS Radio and local chambers of commerce.

Additional details, including directions to the stadium and a complete list of participating companies and organizations, can be found at http://www.ctjobfairs.com, the Labor Department career fair website.