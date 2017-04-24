Motorcycle strikes pedestrian in Hartford

HARTFORD,Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police confirm that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle on Saturday night.

Police say at about 9:59 p.m., Hartford officers responded to Park St. and Cedar Street after a receiving a report of an evading motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers treated the victim that was struck on scene and later transported him to Hartford Hospital to treat his non-life threatening injuries.

A police investigation revealed that that the victim was walking south across Park Street when he was hit by a 3 wheel motorcycle that was traveling West on Park Street in the Eastbound travel lane.

The evading vehicle was last seen traveling South on Washington Street.

Hartford Police were able get video of the accident and they are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Tips may be submitted to www.hartford.gov/police