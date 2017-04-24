One person dead after Wallingford plane crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been injured in a plane crash in Wallingford on Monday night.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Wallingford first responders were called to a plane crash in their town.
The plane crashed on Hanover Street, which has been blocked off. Meriden Police say Evansville Avenue is closed in Meriden.
It is also near the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport, according to a tweet from New Haven Fire Fighter Frank Ricci.
Plane crash on road Wallingford next to airport. @JimmyAltman Meriden fire on scene pic.twitter.com/kWFPoKELLZ
— Frank Ricci (@NHFDRicci) April 24, 2017
Police say one person died in the accident. The other was transported to the hospital, but it is unclear the extent of their injuries.
Wallingford Police confirm the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the accident.
News 8 will update this story as details become available.
Plane crashes in Wallingford
Plane crashes in Wallingford x
