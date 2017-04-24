Plane crashes in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A plane crashed in Wallingford on Monday night.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Wallingford first responders were called to a plane crash in their town.

The crash is near the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport, according to a tweet from New Haven Fire Fighter Frank Ricci.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the accident.

