Plane crashes in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A plane crashed in Wallingford on Monday night.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Wallingford first responders were called to a plane crash in their town.
The crash is near the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport, according to a tweet from New Haven Fire Fighter Frank Ricci.
Plane crash on road Wallingford next to airport. @JimmyAltman Meriden fire on scene pic.twitter.com/kWFPoKELLZ
— Frank Ricci (@NHFDRicci) April 24, 2017
There is no word if anyone was injured in the accident.
News 8 will update this story as details become available.
