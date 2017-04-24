Police identify Cheshire man who died in Wallingford plane crash

(WTNH / Report-It / edwardheath84)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been injured in a plane crash in Wallingford on Monday night.

Wallingford Police say Joseph Tominelli of Cheshire died in Monday night’s plane crash. His son, David was also in the plane and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. It is unclear the extent of his injuries.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Wallingford first responders were called to a plane crash in their town.

The plane crashed on Hanover Street, which has been blocked off. Meriden Police say Evansville Avenue is closed in Meriden.

It is also near the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport, according to a tweet from New Haven Fire Fighter Frank Ricci.

Wallingford Police confirm the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the accident.

Plane crashes in Wallingford

 

