Rain On The Way Tue-Wed

Dry weather will hold for much of today. Clouds will continue increasing through the afternoon. The busy pattern continues with showers arriving tonight and rain is in the forecast for Tuesday through midday Wednesday.

This will end up being 0.50″ to 1.5″ of beneficial rain before the system moves to the northeast later Wednesday. Winds will be a bit gusty Tuesday from the Northeast and tides may run a bit higher than usual. The pollen count will be high today but much lower tomorrow and Wednesday due to the rain. Mold spores are going up though…something else to watch!

The pattern looks busy through the first week of May at this point with shower chances every other to every third day. Lawns will continue greening up and flowers will flourish with this pattern!