Rain On The Way Tue-Wed

By Published:

Dry weather will hold for much of today. Clouds will continue increasing through the afternoon. The busy pattern continues with showers arriving tonight and rain is in the forecast for Tuesday through midday Wednesday.

current Rain On The Way Tue Wed hour13 Rain On The Way Tue Wed hour21 Rain On The Way Tue Wed hour32 Rain On The Way Tue Wed

This will end up being 0.50″ to 1.5″ of beneficial rain before the system moves to the northeast later Wednesday. Winds will be a bit gusty Tuesday from the Northeast and tides may run a bit higher than usual. The pollen count will be high today but much lower tomorrow and Wednesday due to the rain. Mold spores are going up though…something else to watch!

The pattern looks busy through the first week of May at this point with shower chances every other to every third day. Lawns will continue greening up and flowers will flourish with this pattern!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s