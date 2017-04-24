Rep. DeLauro joins fight to protect federally-funded programs to help preserve Long Island Sound

(WTNH)–Long Island Sound is one of Connecticut’s most valuable natural resources, and protecting it remains one of the state’s top priorities.

However, the Trump administration’s 2018 fiscal budget plan calls for eliminating the funding that has gone to programs to preserve and protect Long Island Sound.

It has environmentalists and state leaders deeply concerned about its future.

“We have an opportunity to be stewards of our environment and to make sure that this treasure, this national estuary of significance, is not only here for this generation, and your generations, but beyond,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro.

Long Island Sound provides millions of dollars in revenue from commercial fishing, recreation and tourism.