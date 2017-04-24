Rep. DeLauro joins fight to protect federally-funded programs to help preserve Long Island Sound

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Long Island Sound is one of Connecticut’s most valuable natural resources, and protecting it remains one of the state’s top priorities.

However, the Trump administration’s 2018 fiscal budget plan calls for eliminating the funding that has gone to programs to preserve and protect Long Island Sound.

It has environmentalists and state leaders deeply concerned about its future.

“We have an opportunity to be stewards of our environment and to make sure that this treasure, this national estuary of significance, is not only here for this generation, and your generations, but beyond,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro.

Long Island Sound provides millions of dollars in revenue from commercial fishing, recreation and tourism.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s