Resident and dogs rescued from Westport fire

By Published:
Dog rescued from the fire at 189 Cross Highway in Westport. (Westport Fire Department)

WESTPORT, Conn (WTNH)  –  Police and firefighters in Westport were able to rescue a person and two dogs from a fire Monday morning.

According to the Westport Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at 189 Cross Highway from a resident at the address stating they were trapped in a fire.  Arriving police officers were able to rescue the occupant through a first floor window as firefighters arrived.

westport fire Resident and dogs rescued from Westport fire
Fire at 189 Cross Highway in Westport. (Westport Fire Department)

Firefighters then extinguished the fire and rescue two dogs.  The unidentified occupant was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

westport fire 2 Resident and dogs rescued from Westport fire
Fire at 189 Cross Highway in Westport. (Westport Fire Department)

The Westport Fire Department wants to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors in home. The smoke detectors should be in every bedroom and outside each bedroom, as well as on all levels of the home, including the basement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s