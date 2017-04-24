Resident and dogs rescued from Westport fire

WESTPORT, Conn (WTNH) – Police and firefighters in Westport were able to rescue a person and two dogs from a fire Monday morning.

According to the Westport Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at 189 Cross Highway from a resident at the address stating they were trapped in a fire. Arriving police officers were able to rescue the occupant through a first floor window as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire and rescue two dogs. The unidentified occupant was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Westport Fire Department wants to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors in home. The smoke detectors should be in every bedroom and outside each bedroom, as well as on all levels of the home, including the basement.