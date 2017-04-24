South Windsor man accused of hitting utility pole with car, fleeing scene

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A South Windsor man is accused of hitting a utility pole with a car and then fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Chad Giansante of South Windsor, was behind the wheel when he hit the pole around 6:30am Monday on Oakland Road. A person living nearby reported the incident to police. Officers found Giansante’s empty and heavily damaged car in a parking lot a short time later.

Giansante was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, failing to have insurance, and failure to drive in the proper lane. Giansante was released on a $2500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.