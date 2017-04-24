Southington police looking for suspects in an attempted armed robbery

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are looking for two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery at the Exxon gas station on Queen Street on Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 1 a.m., the suspect ordered gas and cigarettes, when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the suspect demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused. A white Nissan Altima then pulled into the gas pump area and the suspect got into the car and took off.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 5’6″-5’8″ feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, mid to late 20’s, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a plain dark blue hooded sweatshirt which was covering his head.

The woman with the suspect is described as a black female, 5’3″-5’5″ feet tall, 100-110 pounds, in her early 20’s. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with light blue jeans, and a dark blue or black hat.

A short time later, Connecticut State Police found the Nissan abandoned in Hartford. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Southington Police Detective J. Lopa at (860) 378-1644 or jlopa@southingtonpolice.org.