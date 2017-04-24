Troopers Say Man’s GPS Lead to Drug Arrest

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers say a man’s GPS lead to his arrest on drug charges.

According to State Police, 37-year-old Jeffrey VanMourik, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested by troopers from Troop C in Tolland on April 23 around 7:40PM.

Troopers say they were on patrols looking for distracted drivers when they noticed VanMourik wasn’t staying in his lane, so they pulled him over along Interstate 84 westbound near exit 59. Troopers say VanMourik was distracted by his phone’s GPS.

State Police say that while talking to VanMourik, they noticed a number of indicators of criminal activity. Troopers launched an investigation, in which they searched his vehicle. Upon searching the car, Troopers say they found about one and a half kilos of suspected heroin.

VanMourik was arrested, and during his processing Troopers say they found a bag of heroin on VanMourik. VanMourik is charged with Failure to Drive in a Proper Lane, Operating Without a License, Possession of heroin, and Possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.