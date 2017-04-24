Using online businesses to make extra cash

(WTNH) — Summer will be here before you know it and a lot of people are looking for ways to make some extra money for that long-awaited vacation.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson is helping you Stretch Your Dollar with some ways to earn some money without even leaving your home.

Like many people, Taylor Miessau has turned to social media to make some extra money. She became a Stella and Dot stylist and sells jewelry and accessories to make money.

“This was a pretty cheap way to get started. You invest $200 and they give you $500 in product credit and you can kind of build from there,” Miessau said.

Stella and Dot is a social selling company similar to Avon, Lula Roe, Tastefully Simple and Pampered Chef. You sell prodcuts on your own time online or host parties and bring in as much money as you can in sales.

Miessau says she doesn’t put all of her time into it, but she makes enough to make it worth it.

“I’d say I range from $300 to $400 more a month than my regular income,” she said.

You can also make money at home by giving your opinion. MyPoints gives gift cards when you when you answer surveys and polls.

Or you can scan your groceries when you get home and make money from the National Consumer Panel.

You won’t be a millionaire and it likely won’t replace working full-time, but as Miessau found, it’s enough to cover some monthly bills or give you a little extra spending cash just being social on Facebook or by hosting a house party and inviting friends to shop.

“They’re like ‘Let’s get out and have a good time’ because they have children and they want the night out,” she said.

If I have your attention, but you haven’t heard something you want to try, the Penny Hoard listed 32 legitimate ways to make money at home.