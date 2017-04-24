Waterbury police search for home invasion suspects

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Three men broke into a home on MacArthur Drive in Waterbury on Thursday night, assaulting a 75 year old woman, according to police.

Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the three men bound her with zip ties and “ransacked her residence.”

Wayne McKinstry heard some commotion before police arrived.

“I looked out and there was police cars all over the place,” McKinstry said.

Investigators don’t believe the woman was the intended victim, or that it was a random act.

“They seem to know what they were there for. Apparently it wasn’t there and they left without taking any property,” Chief Spagnolo said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital. Chief Spagnolo added, “She had some bruising to her forearm and some abrasions they were caused by the zip ties.”

Aida Hernandez added, “I thought that was a little bit disturbing, and sad. They need to patrol this more.”

Residents said the cars in the neighborhood have recently been broken into at night. Wayne Mckinstry said, “I’ve had my car broken into two weeks ago and they ransacked it and went through it.”

Chief Spagnolo added, “We have seen and uptick in criminal mischief and some petty theft.” Residents added they are afraid for their safety.

Mckinstry told News 8, “Before we never really locked our back doors, or locked our doors or anything, and now we do. Now everything in our house is locked. The lights are left on at night and outside and everything.” H

ernandez added, “It’s scary because I don’t know if I’m going to be next or if they are going to be next. So who’s next?”