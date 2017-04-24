Woman charged with stealing from her sick mother

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with stealing money from her mother with dementia to support a drug habit.

Police say 47-year-old Michelle Mammone stole nearly $4,300 from her mother.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2oE7ZDd ) reports that Mammone’s sister first complained to police after noticing that someone opened a debit card in her mother’s name and made 35 withdrawals.

According to a police affidavit, Mammone experienced a relapse after being drug-free for nearly a decade. She told police she wanted to pay her mother back, but did not have the money.

Her mother and sister told police they wanted Mammone prosecuted.

Mammone was charged with second-degree theft. She is being held in jail on $20,000 bond and could not be reached.