Woman killed in Newtown motorcycle crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been killed in a motorcycle accident, making it the second fatal motorcycle accident in Newtown in a week.

Police say Jaclyn Ann Schultz was the only person on a 2010 Harley Davidson when it crashed Sunday evening.

Schultz was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say several witnesses have been interviewed.

The accident is still under investigation.

On Tuesday, Martin Amidon was killed while driving a red and black Buell motorcycle. Police did not say how his motorcycle crashed.

Amidon was pronounced dead at the scene.