Yale announces retail addition to graduate student apartments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University Properties is announcing a retail development at 272 Elm Street where construction is currently underway in a project to add graduate student housing to the community.

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at Broadway Island in New Haven to announce the retailer. Speakers will include Mayor Toni Harp and representatives from Yale University.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in August 2016 for the graduate students apartments and two retail suites. Yale University Properties recently signed a lease with an anchor tenant to join The Shops at Yale in the Broadway Shopping District starting in the summer of 2018.

To learn more go to TheShopsatYale.com