Yale announces retail addition to graduate student apartments

By Published:
Pictured are (from left) graduate students Elizabeth Salm, Elizabeth Mo, Nicholas Vincent, and Wendy Xiao; Graduate School Dean Lynn Cooley; President Peter Salovey; Secretary and Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews; Vice President for New Haven and State Affairs and Campus Development Bruce Alexander; graduate students Alex Zhang and Bryan Yoon; and Yale College Dean Jonathan Holloway. (Photo by Michael Marsland)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University Properties is announcing a retail development at 272 Elm Street where construction is currently underway in a project to add graduate student housing to the community.

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at Broadway Island in New Haven to announce the retailer. Speakers will include Mayor Toni Harp and representatives from Yale University

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in August 2016 for the graduate students apartments and two retail suites. Yale University Properties recently signed a lease with an anchor tenant to join The Shops at Yale in the Broadway Shopping District starting in the summer of 2018.

To learn more go to TheShopsatYale.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s