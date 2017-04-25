1 dead in crash on Route 15 in Hartford

Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Kent Pierce)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly crash on route 15 between exits 85 and 86 in Hartford.

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.  According to police, one car drove into the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, and then went airborne. The car then struck a tree off the left side of the ramp, and landed on its roof in a wooded area.

Troopers later identified the driver as Jose Guzman. He was ejected from the car, and was later pronounced dead.  The passenger, identified as Jeffrey Rivera, was still in the car and was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation.

 

 

 

