Bridgeport man gets 13-year sentence on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man prosecutors say was part of a drug ring that sold large quantities of heroin and cocaine in Connecticut has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison.

Bobby Gutierrez was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Prosecutors say from September 2015 to May 2016, the 37-year-old Gutierrez, his brother, and seven others distributed at least 10 kilograms of heroin in the Bridgeport area. They also bought kilogram quantities of cocaine in Florida and New York and sold it locally.

All nine defendants have now pleaded guilty.

