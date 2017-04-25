Cell phone causes small fire in ER at Yale

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A small fire caused by a cell phone battery broke out at Yale New Haven Hospital Tuesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., New Haven firefighters responded to the emergency room of Yale New Haven Hospital, located at 20 York Street.

The Chief Battalion on scene told News 8 that a cell phone battery was unattached to a phone in a pocket, with other metal and change, when the battery shorted.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

