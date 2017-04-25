Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis Celebrates 50 Years in Broadcasting

HARTFORD / NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Mark Davis, the long time and multi Emmy award winning Chief Political Correspondent, is celebrating his 50th Anniversary in broadcasting in May.

“I know it sounds like an old joke but it’s actually true that it all started at a 500 watt radio station,” said Davis. “My first full time job ‘on the air’ started in May 1967 at WNBP-AM in Newburyport, Mass.”

Davis has been ‘on the air’ in Connecticut since 1980, and on WTNH News 8 since 1984. Prior to transitioning to television, he had a successful radio broadcasting career in the Boston area.

“We’re very proud of Mark and all that he has accomplished in broadcasting,” said Rich Graziano, Vice-President and General Manager of WTNH, “He is a seasoned professional, and we are fortunate to have the most experienced Political Correspondent in Connecticut.”

Davis says he’s planning to return to Newburyport to see the restored historic town (which is similar, but smaller than Newport, Rhode Island).

“When I worked in Newburyport it had fallen on hard times, and they actually were talking about tearing down many of the historic buildings. I’m glad they didn’t.”

Ironically, WNBP is still operating, has boosted power to 1,000 watts and is part of a group of radio stations owned by an old friend and former co-worker from his Boston days. “We’re going to get together, reminisce and eat some seafood.”

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis primarily covers the news and newsmakers in Hartford and at the state capitol. He can be seen weeknights on News 8.