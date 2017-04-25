Coast Guard coordinates medical response following explosion on coal carrier

CAPE COD, Mass. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following an explosion on a Portugal-bound coal carrier sailing from Baltimore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing to provide an emergency response following an explosion aboard an international coal carrier.

The explosion happened 1,300 miles offshore Cape Cod around 7:00 a.m. Monday Morning. Officials say two people on board died, and three others suffered massive burns.

The captain of the bulk carrier told the Coast Guard that the explosion happened in the ship’s forward storeroom.

Crews of the Rescue Wing are staying with the ship until higher medical authority arrive and can take over caring for the injured crew.